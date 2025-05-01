Which of the following individuals most likely demonstrates an anxious attachment style?
A
Alex constantly worries that his partner will leave him, seeks frequent reassurance, and feels upset when his partner does not respond quickly to messages.
B
Taylor feels secure in relationships, trusts their partner, and is comfortable with both intimacy and independence.
C
Morgan avoids relationships altogether and feels little need for emotional connection with others.
D
Jordan prefers to spend time alone, feels uncomfortable with closeness, and often withdraws from emotional conversations.
1
Understand the concept of attachment styles, which describe patterns of how individuals relate to others in close relationships, especially in terms of intimacy and security.
Identify the characteristics of an anxious attachment style: individuals with this style often worry about their partner's availability, seek constant reassurance, and feel distressed when they perceive a lack of responsiveness.
Review each individual's behavior in the problem: Alex worries about partner abandonment, seeks reassurance, and feels upset when responses are delayed; Taylor feels secure and trusting; Morgan avoids relationships; Jordan is uncomfortable with closeness.
Match the behaviors to the attachment styles: Alex's behaviors align with anxious attachment, Taylor's with secure attachment, Morgan's with avoidant attachment, and Jordan's with avoidant or fearful attachment.
Conclude that the individual demonstrating an anxious attachment style is the one who exhibits worry about abandonment, seeks reassurance, and reacts strongly to perceived neglect, which is Alex.
