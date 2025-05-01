Which of the following does not typify a securely attached adult?
A
Ability to communicate openly with partners
B
Difficulty trusting others in close relationships
C
Positive view of self and others
D
Comfort with intimacy and independence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of secure attachment in adults, which typically includes a positive view of self and others, comfort with intimacy and independence, and the ability to communicate openly with partners.
Review each option to see if it aligns with these characteristics of secure attachment.
Identify that 'Difficulty trusting others in close relationships' contradicts the secure attachment style, as securely attached adults generally trust others.
Recognize that the other options (open communication, positive self and others view, comfort with intimacy and independence) are consistent with secure attachment.
Conclude that the option indicating difficulty trusting others is the one that does not typify a securely attached adult.
Watch next
Master History of Attachment with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah