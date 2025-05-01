Which of the following is considered a hallmark of close friendships during middle childhood?
A
Increased sharing of personal thoughts and feelings
B
Frequent competition and rivalry
C
Friendships based primarily on proximity rather than shared interests
D
Limited emotional support between friends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the developmental stage: Middle childhood typically refers to children aged 6 to 12 years, a period when social skills and friendships become more complex.
Recall key characteristics of friendships in middle childhood, such as increased emotional intimacy, trust, and sharing personal thoughts and feelings.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to typical friendship behaviors in this stage: frequent competition and rivalry are common but not a hallmark; proximity-based friendships are more typical in earlier childhood; limited emotional support contradicts the growing emotional closeness seen in this stage.
Identify that the hallmark of close friendships during middle childhood is the increased sharing of personal thoughts and feelings, reflecting deeper emotional connections.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option emphasizing emotional sharing, as it best captures the nature of close friendships in middle childhood.
