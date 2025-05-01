Which pair of characters best exemplifies a relationship based on caregiving according to attachment theory?
A
Two classmates studying together
B
Two romantic partners in a new relationship
C
Two coworkers collaborating on a project
D
A parent and their infant
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core concept of attachment theory, which focuses on the emotional bond between a caregiver and a child, emphasizing the importance of a secure base for the child's development.
Identify the key characteristics of caregiving relationships in attachment theory, such as providing safety, comfort, and consistent support, typically seen between a parent and their infant.
Analyze each pair of characters given in the problem to see if their relationship involves caregiving as defined by attachment theory.
Recognize that while classmates, romantic partners, and coworkers may have important social or emotional connections, they do not primarily represent the caregiving bond central to attachment theory.
Conclude that the pair 'A parent and their infant' best exemplifies a caregiving relationship according to attachment theory because it directly involves the caregiver providing security and nurturing to the child.
Watch next
Master History of Attachment with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah