Which assertion about attachment behaviors in different cultures is true?
A
Attachment is not influenced by cultural practices or beliefs.
B
Only Western cultures demonstrate attachment behaviors; other cultures do not show these patterns.
C
Attachment behaviors can vary in their expression across cultures, but the need for secure attachment is universal.
D
Attachment behaviors are identical in all cultures, with no variation in how children seek comfort.
1
Understand the concept of attachment in psychology: Attachment refers to the emotional bond that develops between a child and their caregiver, which is crucial for the child's development and sense of security.
Recognize that while the need for secure attachment is a universal human experience, the ways in which attachment behaviors are expressed can differ depending on cultural practices and beliefs.
Evaluate each assertion by comparing it to established psychological research on attachment across cultures:
- The first assertion claims attachment is not influenced by culture, which contradicts evidence showing cultural variations in attachment behaviors.
- The second assertion incorrectly states that only Western cultures show attachment behaviors, ignoring extensive research demonstrating attachment in all cultures.
- The third assertion correctly states that attachment behaviors vary in expression but the need for secure attachment is universal.
- The fourth assertion claims attachment behaviors are identical across cultures, which is not supported by research showing cultural differences in how children seek comfort.
