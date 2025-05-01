Which of the following best explains why the statement "James is hyperactive" is not considered a true behavioral statement in the context of behaviorism?
A
It uses technical psychological terminology.
B
It describes a trait rather than an observable action.
C
It focuses on James's internal thoughts.
D
It refers to a group behavior rather than an individual.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core principle of behaviorism, which emphasizes that psychological statements should be based on observable and measurable behaviors rather than internal traits or mental states.
Analyze the statement 'James is hyperactive' and identify that it describes a trait or characteristic attributed to James, rather than specifying a concrete, observable behavior.
Recognize that behaviorism requires descriptions of specific actions or behaviors that can be directly observed, such as 'James runs around the room frequently' instead of labeling him as 'hyperactive.'
Evaluate the other options to see if they align with behaviorism's focus on observable behavior: technical terminology, internal thoughts, or group behavior do not directly address the issue of observable individual actions.
Conclude that the statement is not considered a true behavioral statement because it describes a trait (hyperactivity) rather than an observable action, which is why this explanation best fits the behaviorist perspective.
Watch next
Master Behaviorism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah