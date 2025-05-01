Which of the following is a strategy for promoting generalization of tacts in behaviorism?
A
Teaching tacts across a variety of settings and with different people
B
Focusing exclusively on receptive language training
C
Limiting the use of prompts to a single stimulus
D
Providing reinforcement only in a single, controlled environment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in behaviorism, a 'tact' is a verbal operant where a speaker names or identifies objects, actions, or events in the environment, and generalization refers to the transfer of learned behavior across different contexts.
Recognize that promoting generalization means ensuring the learned behavior (tact) occurs not just in the training environment but also in various settings, with different people, and under different conditions.
Evaluate each option by considering whether it encourages the behavior to appear in multiple contexts: teaching tacts across various settings and people supports generalization, while focusing only on receptive language, limiting prompts to one stimulus, or reinforcing in a single environment restricts generalization.
Identify that the strategy which involves teaching tacts across a variety of settings and with different people aligns with the principle of promoting generalization because it exposes the learner to diverse stimuli and social contexts.
Conclude that to promote generalization of tacts, one should implement training that varies the environment, people, and stimuli rather than restricting learning to a single context or method.
Watch next
Master Behaviorism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah