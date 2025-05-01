Which of the following best describes typical adolescent behavior according to developmental psychology?
A
Adolescents often experience increased risk-taking and a desire for independence.
B
Adolescents typically lack emotional changes and remain unaffected by peer influence.
C
Adolescents tend to have fully developed impulse control and rarely challenge authority.
D
Adolescents generally show a preference for routine and avoid social interactions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that developmental psychology studies the physical, cognitive, emotional, and social changes that occur throughout a person's life, including adolescence.
Recognize that adolescence is a period marked by significant brain development, especially in areas related to decision-making, impulse control, and social behavior.
Recall that typical adolescent behavior often includes increased risk-taking due to ongoing development of the prefrontal cortex, which governs impulse control and judgment.
Note that adolescents commonly seek greater independence from parents and are highly influenced by their peer groups, which can affect their emotions and behaviors.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to established developmental psychology findings: increased risk-taking and desire for independence align with typical adolescent behavior, while the other options contradict known developmental patterns.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah