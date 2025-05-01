In the context of cognitive psychology, a possible advantage of hearing a scene, as opposed to reading it silently, is that
A
hearing eliminates the need for working memory during comprehension
B
hearing prevents any misinterpretation of ambiguous words
C
hearing always results in faster comprehension than reading silently
D
hearing provides prosodic cues such as intonation and stress that can aid in understanding meaning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of working memory in comprehension. Working memory temporarily holds and manipulates information during cognitive tasks such as reading or listening.
Step 2: Recognize that hearing a scene provides additional auditory information, including prosodic cues like intonation, stress, and rhythm, which are not present in silent reading.
Step 3: Analyze how prosodic cues help disambiguate meaning by signaling emphasis and emotional tone, thereby aiding in the interpretation of ambiguous words or sentences.
Step 4: Compare the cognitive demands of reading silently versus hearing. While both require working memory, hearing can reduce ambiguity through prosody, potentially easing comprehension.
Step 5: Conclude that the advantage of hearing a scene lies in the presence of prosodic cues that support understanding, rather than eliminating working memory use or guaranteeing faster comprehension.
