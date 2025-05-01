In cognitive psychology, what term best describes the use of humor and irony to make fun of or expose errors in ideas, institutions, or people?
A
Satire
B
Euphemism
C
Paradox
D
Metaphor
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks for a term in cognitive psychology that involves using humor and irony to highlight errors or flaws.
Understand the definitions of the given options: 'Satire' is a literary and rhetorical device that uses humor, irony, or exaggeration to criticize or expose; 'Euphemism' is a mild or indirect word substituted for one considered harsh; 'Paradox' is a statement that contradicts itself but may reveal a truth; 'Metaphor' is a figure of speech that describes something by comparing it to something else.
Match the concept of using humor and irony specifically to expose errors or criticize with the definitions, noting that 'Satire' fits this description best.
Recognize that the other options do not primarily involve humor and irony aimed at criticism or exposure of errors, so they are less appropriate.
Conclude that the term 'Satire' best describes the use of humor and irony to make fun of or expose errors in ideas, institutions, or people.
