Understand the definitions of the given options: 'Satire' is a literary and rhetorical device that uses humor, irony, or exaggeration to criticize or expose; 'Euphemism' is a mild or indirect word substituted for one considered harsh; 'Paradox' is a statement that contradicts itself but may reveal a truth; 'Metaphor' is a figure of speech that describes something by comparing it to something else.