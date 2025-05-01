Which of the following best explains why alcoholism is considered a chronic rather than an acute disease in cognitive psychology?
A
Alcoholism involves long-term patterns of compulsive alcohol use and persistent changes in brain function that require ongoing management.
B
Alcoholism is typically resolved quickly after a single episode of excessive drinking.
C
Alcoholism is caused solely by acute stressors and disappears once the stressor is removed.
D
Alcoholism only affects individuals temporarily and does not lead to lasting psychological or physiological changes.
Step 1: Understand the difference between chronic and acute diseases. In psychology, a chronic disease is one that develops over a long period and involves persistent symptoms or behaviors, while an acute disease appears suddenly and is typically short-lived.
Step 2: Analyze the nature of alcoholism. Recognize that alcoholism is characterized by long-term patterns of compulsive alcohol use, which means the behavior is persistent and not just a one-time event.
Step 3: Consider the impact of alcoholism on brain function. Chronic alcoholism leads to lasting changes in brain chemistry and structure, which affect cognition, decision-making, and impulse control over time.
Step 4: Evaluate why alcoholism requires ongoing management. Because of these persistent changes and behaviors, alcoholism cannot be resolved quickly or simply by removing a stressor; it often requires continuous treatment and support.
Step 5: Conclude that alcoholism is considered a chronic disease in cognitive psychology because it involves enduring behavioral patterns and brain changes, distinguishing it from acute conditions that are temporary and quickly resolved.
