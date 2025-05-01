Which type of patient is most likely to have difficulty with mental rotation tasks?
A
A patient with cerebellar damage
B
A patient with left temporal lobe damage
C
A patient with occipital lobe damage
D
A patient with right parietal lobe damage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what mental rotation tasks involve: these tasks require the ability to visualize and manipulate objects in space, which is a key aspect of spatial cognition.
Identify the brain regions associated with spatial abilities: the parietal lobe, especially the right parietal lobe, is critically involved in spatial processing and mental rotation.
Consider the functions of other brain areas listed: the cerebellum is mainly involved in motor control, the left temporal lobe is linked to language and memory, and the occipital lobe processes visual information but is less specialized for spatial manipulation.
Recognize that damage to the right parietal lobe impairs spatial abilities, including mental rotation, because this area integrates spatial information and supports the mental manipulation of objects.
Conclude that among the options, a patient with right parietal lobe damage is most likely to have difficulty with mental rotation tasks due to the critical role of this brain region in spatial cognition.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah