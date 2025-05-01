Juan practices appropriate netiquette while online. What is netiquette?
A
Netiquette is a method for measuring internet addiction in individuals.
B
Netiquette describes the process of forming online friendships through social media.
C
Netiquette is a psychological theory about group conformity in social settings.
D
Netiquette refers to the rules and guidelines for proper and respectful behavior when communicating online.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that 'netiquette' is a portmanteau of 'network' and 'etiquette,' referring to the expected norms and rules for behavior in online communication.
Step 2: Recognize that netiquette involves guidelines that promote respectful, polite, and appropriate interactions on the internet, such as in emails, forums, social media, and chats.
Step 3: Differentiate netiquette from other concepts like internet addiction measurement, psychological theories, or social media friendship formation, which are unrelated to the definition of netiquette.
Step 4: Summarize that netiquette is essentially the code of conduct for online communication, helping maintain positive and effective interactions in digital environments.
Step 5: Conclude that Juan practicing appropriate netiquette means he follows these online behavioral guidelines to communicate respectfully and effectively.
