Which of the following is the best example of a good refusal strategy in a social situation where someone is pressured to engage in risky behavior?
A
Agreeing to participate to avoid conflict
B
Firmly saying no and providing a clear reason for refusing
C
Avoiding eye contact and mumbling a response
D
Ignoring the person and walking away without explanation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a refusal strategy, which is a method used to resist social pressure to engage in unwanted or risky behavior.
Recognize that an effective refusal strategy should be clear, assertive, and respectful to maintain personal boundaries without escalating conflict.
Evaluate each option by considering how well it communicates refusal: agreeing to participate avoids conflict but does not refuse; avoiding eye contact and mumbling is unclear and weak; ignoring without explanation may cause confusion or escalate pressure.
Identify that firmly saying no and providing a clear reason is the best strategy because it directly communicates refusal and helps the other person understand your decision.
Conclude that the best refusal strategy is to be assertive and clear, which helps maintain your autonomy and reduces the likelihood of further pressure.
