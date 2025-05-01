In cognitive psychology, which memory strategy involves grouping information into larger, meaningful units to enhance recall?
A
Distributed practice
B
Chunking
C
Elaborative rehearsal
D
Maintenance rehearsal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of memory strategies in cognitive psychology, which are techniques used to improve the encoding, storage, and retrieval of information.
Review the definitions of the given options: Distributed practice involves spreading out study sessions over time; Elaborative rehearsal involves linking new information to existing knowledge; Maintenance rehearsal involves simple repetition of information.
Focus on the strategy that involves organizing information into larger, meaningful units to make it easier to remember, which is a key technique for enhancing recall.
Recognize that this strategy is called 'Chunking,' where individual pieces of information are grouped together into 'chunks' to reduce cognitive load and improve memory performance.
Conclude that among the options provided, 'Chunking' is the memory strategy that fits the description of grouping information into larger, meaningful units.
