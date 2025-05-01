Which of the following is NOT true about divergent thinking?
A
Divergent thinking can be measured using tasks that require brainstorming or listing ideas.
B
Divergent thinking is typically associated with creativity and originality.
C
Divergent thinking involves generating multiple possible solutions to a problem.
D
Divergent thinking focuses on finding a single correct answer to a problem.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of divergent thinking. Divergent thinking is a cognitive process used to generate many different ideas or solutions to a problem, emphasizing creativity and originality.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of divergent thinking. It involves brainstorming, listing multiple ideas, and exploring various possibilities rather than focusing on one correct answer.
Step 3: Analyze each statement given in the problem. Identify which statements correctly describe divergent thinking, such as its association with creativity and the generation of multiple solutions.
Step 4: Identify the statement that contradicts the nature of divergent thinking. Since divergent thinking is about multiple solutions, the statement that it focuses on finding a single correct answer is not true.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming divergent thinking focuses on a single correct answer, as this describes convergent thinking instead.
