Which of the following statements about unconscious bias is true?
A
Unconscious bias refers to attitudes or stereotypes that affect our understanding, actions, and decisions in an unconscious manner.
B
Unconscious bias is always intentional and easily recognized by individuals.
C
Unconscious bias only occurs in people with explicit prejudices.
D
Unconscious bias has no impact on decision-making or behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of unconscious bias. It refers to the automatic, unintentional attitudes or stereotypes that influence our perceptions, decisions, and actions without our conscious awareness.
Step 2: Recognize that unconscious biases are not deliberate or easily recognized by the individuals who hold them. They operate below the level of conscious thought.
Step 3: Note that unconscious bias can be present in anyone, regardless of whether they hold explicit prejudices or not. It is a universal psychological phenomenon.
Step 4: Understand that unconscious bias can significantly impact decision-making and behavior, often leading to unintended consequences in social and professional contexts.
Step 5: Based on these clarifications, identify the statement that correctly defines unconscious bias as attitudes or stereotypes affecting understanding, actions, and decisions unconsciously.
