Which researcher suggested that there was a cognitive aspect to learning?
A
Edward Tolman
B
Ivan Pavlov
C
B.F. Skinner
D
John Watson
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking about which researcher proposed that learning involves a cognitive component, meaning mental processes like thinking or understanding, rather than just observable behaviors.
Recall that Ivan Pavlov is known for classical conditioning, focusing on stimulus-response associations without emphasizing cognition.
Remember that B.F. Skinner is associated with operant conditioning, emphasizing reinforcement and punishment, again focusing on observable behavior rather than internal mental states.
Note that John Watson is a founder of behaviorism, which traditionally rejected the study of internal mental processes in favor of observable behavior.
Recognize that Edward Tolman introduced the idea of cognitive maps and latent learning, suggesting that learning involves mental representations and cognitive processes, thus highlighting the cognitive aspect of learning.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah