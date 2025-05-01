Which of the following is a characteristic feature of information-processing psychologists in cognitive psychology?
A
They compare the mind to a computer, emphasizing the flow and transformation of information.
B
They emphasize the influence of genetic inheritance on behavior.
C
They focus primarily on unconscious motives and early childhood experiences.
D
They study observable behaviors without reference to mental processes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core focus of information-processing psychologists within cognitive psychology. They view the mind as an information processor, similar to how a computer processes data.
Step 2: Recognize that this perspective emphasizes the flow and transformation of information through different stages, such as encoding, storage, and retrieval.
Step 3: Contrast this with other psychological approaches: genetic inheritance relates to biological psychology, unconscious motives and early childhood experiences relate to psychoanalysis, and studying observable behaviors without mental processes relates to behaviorism.
Step 4: Identify that the key characteristic of information-processing psychologists is their analogy of the mind to a computer, focusing on how information is handled internally.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer highlights this comparison and the emphasis on information flow and transformation, distinguishing it from other psychological perspectives.
