In the context of developmental psychology, how are teenagers most likely to be affected by alcohol abuse occurring within their family?
A
They are more likely to excel academically and have higher self-esteem than teens from non-alcohol-abusing families.
B
They are guaranteed to develop alcohol dependence themselves in adulthood.
C
They are at increased risk for developing emotional and behavioral problems, such as anxiety, depression, and substance abuse.
D
They are generally unaffected and show typical emotional development compared to their peers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of developmental psychology, which studies how individuals grow and change psychologically over time, including the impact of family environments on adolescent development.
Step 2: Recognize that alcohol abuse within a family creates a stressful and potentially unstable environment for teenagers, which can influence their emotional and behavioral health.
Step 3: Identify common psychological outcomes for teenagers exposed to family alcohol abuse, such as increased risk for anxiety, depression, and substance abuse, rather than guaranteed outcomes like academic excellence or immunity to problems.
Step 4: Consider research findings that show teenagers in such environments are more vulnerable to emotional and behavioral difficulties, rather than being unaffected or guaranteed to develop alcohol dependence themselves.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate understanding is that teenagers from families with alcohol abuse are at increased risk for emotional and behavioral problems, aligning with developmental psychology principles about environmental risk factors.
