Which of the following statements about empty nest syndrome is true?
A
Empty nest syndrome refers to feelings of sadness or loss that some parents experience when their children leave home.
B
Empty nest syndrome only affects fathers and not mothers.
C
Empty nest syndrome typically leads to long-term psychological disorders in most parents.
D
Empty nest syndrome is a clinical diagnosis recognized in the DSM-5.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of empty nest syndrome. It refers to the emotional state experienced by some parents when their children leave home, often involving feelings of sadness or loss.
Step 2: Evaluate the statement that empty nest syndrome only affects fathers and not mothers. Consider research and psychological literature that discuss how both mothers and fathers can experience these feelings.
Step 3: Assess the claim that empty nest syndrome typically leads to long-term psychological disorders. Reflect on whether this syndrome is generally considered a temporary adjustment period rather than a chronic disorder.
Step 4: Examine whether empty nest syndrome is a clinical diagnosis recognized in the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition). Understand that the DSM-5 includes formal mental health diagnoses, and consider if empty nest syndrome is listed as one.
Step 5: Based on these evaluations, identify the statement that accurately describes empty nest syndrome as feelings of sadness or loss experienced by some parents when their children leave home.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah