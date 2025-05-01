In the context of AP Psychology and theories of emotion, which of the following best defines endorphins?
A
Enzymes that break down neurotransmitters in the synaptic cleft
B
Hormones released by the adrenal glands that prepare the body for a fight-or-flight response
C
Neurotransmitters that act as natural painkillers and can produce feelings of pleasure or euphoria
D
Chemical messengers that regulate circadian rhythms and sleep cycles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of endorphins within the nervous system. Endorphins are a type of neurotransmitter, which means they transmit signals across synapses between neurons.
Step 2: Recognize that endorphins are specifically known for their ability to reduce pain and induce feelings of pleasure or euphoria, acting as the body's natural painkillers.
Step 3: Differentiate endorphins from other substances mentioned: enzymes break down neurotransmitters, hormones from adrenal glands trigger fight-or-flight responses, and chemical messengers like melatonin regulate sleep cycles.
Step 4: Connect the function of endorphins to emotional and physiological experiences, such as pain relief and mood elevation, which are key concepts in theories of emotion in psychology.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of endorphins is 'Neurotransmitters that act as natural painkillers and can produce feelings of pleasure or euphoria.'
