When implementing noncontingent reinforcement (NCR), which of the following best describes how reinforcement is delivered?
A
Reinforcement is withheld until the individual refrains from the target behavior for a set period.
B
Reinforcement is given only after the individual performs a specific target behavior.
C
Reinforcement is provided independently of the individual's behavior, according to a fixed or variable time schedule.
D
Reinforcement is delivered based on the individual's response rate.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Noncontingent Reinforcement (NCR): NCR involves delivering reinforcement independently of the individual's behavior, meaning the reinforcement is not contingent on any specific response.
Identify the key characteristic of NCR: Reinforcement is provided on a time-based schedule, either fixed or variable, regardless of whether the target behavior occurs or not.
Compare NCR with other reinforcement strategies: Unlike reinforcement that depends on the occurrence or absence of a behavior (e.g., reinforcement after a behavior or withholding reinforcement until behavior stops), NCR delivers reinforcement without requiring any specific behavior.
Recognize that in NCR, reinforcement is not contingent on the individual's response rate or behavior but is scheduled based on time intervals.
Conclude that the best description of NCR is that reinforcement is provided independently of the individual's behavior, according to a fixed or variable time schedule.
