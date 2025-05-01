In social psychology, why is it often recommended to present praise privately rather than publicly?
A
Public praise always increases motivation for everyone in the group.
B
Presenting praise privately discourages individuals from repeating positive behaviors.
C
Private praise can reduce feelings of embarrassment or jealousy among peers, promoting a more positive group dynamic.
D
Private praise is less effective because individuals prefer public recognition.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of praise in social psychology, which involves how individuals perceive and react to recognition within a group setting.
Step 2: Recognize that public praise can sometimes lead to unintended negative effects, such as embarrassment for the person being praised or jealousy among other group members.
Step 3: Consider that private praise helps to minimize these negative social emotions by providing recognition in a more personal and less conspicuous way.
Step 4: Analyze how reducing embarrassment and jealousy through private praise can promote a more positive and supportive group dynamic, encouraging continued positive behavior without social discomfort.
Step 5: Conclude that private praise is often recommended because it balances motivation with social harmony, making it more effective in many social psychology contexts.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah