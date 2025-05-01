Which of the following is true of cognitive psychology?
A
It is mainly concerned with observable behaviors and external stimuli.
B
It rejects the use of scientific methods in psychological research.
C
It primarily studies unconscious motives and childhood experiences.
D
It focuses on mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of cognitive psychology. Cognitive psychology is the branch of psychology that studies internal mental processes such as perception, memory, thinking, and problem-solving.
Step 2: Compare the given options with the core focus of cognitive psychology. For example, observable behaviors and external stimuli are primarily studied in behaviorism, not cognitive psychology.
Step 3: Recognize that cognitive psychology does not reject scientific methods; in fact, it relies heavily on experimental and scientific approaches to study mental processes.
Step 4: Note that the study of unconscious motives and childhood experiences is more aligned with psychoanalytic theory, not cognitive psychology.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement about cognitive psychology is that it focuses on mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah