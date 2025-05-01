According to cognitive theories of panic disorder, which of the following treatment approaches is most likely to be effective?
A
Focusing solely on improving sleep hygiene
B
Prescribing only medication to reduce physical symptoms
C
Encouraging patients to avoid all situations that might trigger anxiety
D
Helping patients identify and challenge their catastrophic thoughts about bodily sensations
1
Understand that cognitive theories of panic disorder emphasize the role of maladaptive thought patterns, particularly catastrophic misinterpretations of bodily sensations, in maintaining panic symptoms.
Recognize that treatment approaches based on cognitive theories aim to modify these dysfunctional thoughts rather than just addressing physical symptoms or behaviors alone.
Evaluate why focusing solely on improving sleep hygiene or prescribing medication without cognitive intervention may not fully address the underlying cognitive distortions driving panic attacks.
Consider why encouraging avoidance of anxiety-triggering situations can actually reinforce panic disorder by preventing patients from learning that these situations are not dangerous.
Conclude that the most effective treatment approach involves helping patients identify and challenge their catastrophic thoughts about bodily sensations, which aligns with cognitive-behavioral therapy principles.
