Compared to life course–persistent offenders, low-level chronic offenders ______.
A
engage in less severe and less frequent antisocial behavior over time
B
are more likely to begin offending in early childhood and continue throughout life
C
typically have higher rates of violent crime in adulthood
D
show greater neuropsychological deficits and family risk factors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between life course–persistent offenders and low-level chronic offenders. Life course–persistent offenders begin antisocial behavior early in life and continue it into adulthood, often showing severe and frequent antisocial acts.
Recognize that low-level chronic offenders engage in antisocial behavior that is less severe and less frequent compared to life course–persistent offenders, often starting later and not necessarily continuing throughout life.
Consider the typical characteristics of life course–persistent offenders, such as early onset, higher rates of violent crime, and greater neuropsychological deficits and family risk factors.
Compare these characteristics to those of low-level chronic offenders, who generally do not show as severe or frequent antisocial behavior and have fewer neuropsychological and family risk factors.
Conclude that the key difference is that low-level chronic offenders engage in less severe and less frequent antisocial behavior over time compared to life course–persistent offenders.
