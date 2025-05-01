Which of the following best defines social learning theory in the context of AP Psychology?
It is the theory that people learn behaviors, attitudes, and emotional reactions through observing and imitating others.
It is the theory that behavior is solely determined by genetic inheritance and biological factors.
It is the theory that learning occurs only through direct reinforcement and punishment.
It is the theory that social behavior is primarily influenced by unconscious motives and childhood experiences.
Step 1: Understand that social learning theory focuses on how people acquire new behaviors, attitudes, and emotional responses by observing others, rather than through direct experience alone.
Step 2: Recognize that this theory emphasizes the role of modeling, imitation, and observational learning, where individuals watch and replicate the actions of others in their social environment.
Step 3: Differentiate social learning theory from other psychological theories by noting that it does not claim behavior is solely determined by genetics or biological factors.
Step 4: Note that social learning theory also differs from behaviorism, which focuses only on learning through direct reinforcement and punishment, by including observational learning as a key mechanism.
Step 5: Understand that social learning theory is distinct from psychoanalytic theories, which emphasize unconscious motives and childhood experiences rather than observable social influences.
