As a field, social psychology focuses on ________ in predicting human behavior.
A
the influence of social and situational factors
B
unconscious drives and childhood experiences
C
individual differences in intelligence
D
genetic inheritance and biological processes
1
Understand that social psychology is a branch of psychology that studies how people's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.
Recognize that social psychology emphasizes the role of external factors, such as social environments and situational contexts, in shaping human behavior.
Compare the options given: unconscious drives and childhood experiences relate more to psychoanalytic theory; individual differences in intelligence are studied in cognitive or differential psychology; genetic inheritance and biological processes are the focus of biological psychology.
Identify that the option 'the influence of social and situational factors' aligns best with the core focus of social psychology.
Conclude that social psychology primarily focuses on how social and situational factors influence human behavior, rather than internal drives, intelligence differences, or biological factors.
