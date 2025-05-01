Which of the following statements about cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is true?
A
CBT is primarily based on unconscious conflicts and childhood experiences.
B
CBT does not involve any structured techniques or homework assignments.
C
CBT focuses on identifying and changing negative patterns of thinking and behavior.
D
CBT is only effective for treating severe psychotic disorders.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core principles of cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT). CBT is a form of psychotherapy that emphasizes the role of thoughts and behaviors in influencing emotions and mental health.
Step 2: Recognize that CBT is based on the idea that negative patterns of thinking and behavior can be identified and changed to improve psychological well-being.
Step 3: Note that CBT is structured and often involves specific techniques such as cognitive restructuring, behavioral experiments, and homework assignments to practice skills outside therapy sessions.
Step 4: Differentiate CBT from other therapeutic approaches, such as psychoanalysis, which focuses more on unconscious conflicts and childhood experiences.
Step 5: Understand that CBT is effective for a wide range of disorders, including anxiety and depression, but it is not limited to severe psychotic disorders and is not primarily designed for those conditions.
