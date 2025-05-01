In cognitive psychology, which of the following best defines client-centered therapy as described in AP Psychology?
A
A therapy focused on identifying and changing maladaptive thought patterns through structured interventions and homework assignments.
B
A therapeutic approach that emphasizes providing a supportive environment in which clients can lead the process of self-discovery and personal growth, with the therapist offering unconditional positive regard, empathy, and genuineness.
C
A behavioral approach that relies on reinforcement and punishment to modify observable actions.
D
A treatment method that uses medication to correct chemical imbalances in the brain associated with psychological disorders.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about client-centered therapy within cognitive psychology as described in AP Psychology.
Step 2: Recognize that client-centered therapy is a humanistic approach developed by Carl Rogers, focusing on the client's perspective and personal growth rather than structured interventions or behavior modification.
Step 3: Identify key characteristics of client-centered therapy, such as the therapist providing unconditional positive regard, empathy, and genuineness to create a supportive environment.
Step 4: Compare the given options to these characteristics, noting that client-centered therapy emphasizes the client's active role in self-discovery and personal growth rather than external control or medication.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition is the one describing a supportive environment where clients lead the process, with the therapist offering empathy and unconditional positive regard.
