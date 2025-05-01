Which cognitive process enables people to interpret and understand their surroundings?
A
Rehearsal
B
Perception
C
Retrieval
D
Encoding
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key term in the question: 'cognitive process' related to interpreting and understanding surroundings.
Recall definitions of the given options: Rehearsal (repeating information), Retrieval (accessing stored information), Encoding (processing information for storage), and Perception (interpreting sensory information).
Understand that interpreting and understanding surroundings involves processing sensory input to make sense of the environment.
Recognize that Perception is the cognitive process responsible for organizing and interpreting sensory information.
Conclude that Perception enables people to interpret and understand their surroundings.
