In cognitive psychology, the effect of the point of view in a narrative gives the reader an idea of _______.
A
the chronological order of events
B
the genre of the story
C
the narrator's perspective and access to information
D
the length of the narrative
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in cognitive psychology, the 'point of view' in a narrative refers to the perspective from which the story is told.
Recognize that the point of view influences how much information the reader receives and from whose perspective the events are experienced.
Identify that this perspective is often called the narrator's perspective, which can be first-person, third-person limited, or third-person omniscient, among others.
Note that the narrator's perspective determines the reader's access to information about characters' thoughts, feelings, and events.
Conclude that the effect of the point of view in a narrative is to give the reader an idea of the narrator's perspective and access to information, rather than the chronological order, genre, or length of the story.
