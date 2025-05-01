In cognitive psychology, what is the term for a reference to a well-known person, place, event, literary work, or work of art?
A
Allusion
B
Heuristic
C
Schema
D
Priming
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for a term used in cognitive psychology to describe a reference to a well-known person, place, event, literary work, or work of art.
Recall the definitions of the given options: 'Allusion', 'Heuristic', 'Schema', and 'Priming'.
Recognize that an 'Allusion' is a direct or indirect reference to something well-known, often used to enrich meaning by invoking prior knowledge.
Note that 'Heuristic' refers to mental shortcuts or rules of thumb used to solve problems or make decisions, which is different from making references.
Understand that 'Schema' is a cognitive framework or concept that helps organize and interpret information, and 'Priming' involves exposure to one stimulus influencing response to another, both distinct from the concept of making a reference.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah