In cognitive psychology, which of the following best describes impulsive action?
A
It refers to actions that are planned well in advance.
B
It is the result of making decisions that require a lot of thought and deliberation.
C
It involves acting quickly without careful consideration or forethought.
D
It is always based on logical reasoning and analysis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of impulsive action in cognitive psychology. Impulsive actions are typically characterized by quick, spontaneous behaviors that occur without extensive planning or forethought.
Step 2: Review each option carefully to see which aligns with the definition of impulsive action. For example, actions planned well in advance or requiring a lot of thought do not fit the impulsive nature.
Step 3: Recognize that impulsive actions are not based on logical reasoning or detailed analysis, but rather on immediate reactions or urges.
Step 4: Identify the option that states impulsive action involves acting quickly without careful consideration or forethought, as this best matches the psychological understanding of impulsivity.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of impulsive action is the one emphasizing rapid behavior without careful planning or deliberation.
