Which cognitive distortion is best illustrated by the statement: you should never get upset at friends because it isn't normal to get mad at them?
A
Overgeneralization
B
Personalization
C
Should statements
D
Catastrophizing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what cognitive distortions are — they are irrational or biased ways of thinking that can negatively affect emotions and behavior.
Step 2: Review the given statement: 'You should never get upset at friends because it isn't normal to get mad at them.' Notice the use of the word 'should,' which implies a rigid rule or expectation about how one must behave.
Step 3: Identify the type of cognitive distortion that involves imposing strict rules or expectations on oneself or others, often using words like 'should,' 'must,' or 'ought to.' This distortion is known as 'Should statements.'
Step 4: Compare this with other options: Overgeneralization involves making broad conclusions based on limited evidence; Personalization involves blaming oneself for events outside one's control; Catastrophizing involves expecting the worst possible outcome.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement best fits the 'Should statements' distortion because it reflects an inflexible belief about how emotions should be expressed in friendships.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah