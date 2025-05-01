In cognitive psychology, which of the following best describes the process of talking about a subject with classmates in order to connect new information to what you already know?
A
Sensory adaptation
B
Retroactive interference
C
Activating prior knowledge
D
Encoding failure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. The question asks about a process in cognitive psychology where discussing a subject with classmates helps connect new information to existing knowledge.
Step 2: Review the options given: Sensory adaptation, Retroactive interference, Activating prior knowledge, and Encoding failure. Consider what each term means in cognitive psychology.
Step 3: Sensory adaptation refers to the diminished sensitivity to a stimulus after constant exposure, which is unrelated to discussing or connecting information.
Step 4: Retroactive interference involves new information interfering with the recall of old information, which does not describe the process of connecting new knowledge through discussion.
Step 5: Activating prior knowledge means recalling or using what you already know to understand and integrate new information, which fits the description of talking with classmates to connect new information to existing knowledge.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah