Which of the following individuals is most likely from a culture that enforces strict public social display rules?
A
A Swedish student participating in a casual group discussion
B
A Japanese businessman attending a formal meeting in Tokyo
C
An Australian surfer relaxing on the beach with friends
D
A Brazilian dancer performing at Carnival
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'public social display rules,' which are cultural norms that dictate how emotions and behaviors should be expressed in public settings.
Recognize that cultures vary in the strictness of these rules; some cultures encourage open emotional expression, while others promote restraint and formality.
Identify the cultural contexts of each individual: Swedish culture tends to be more informal and less restrictive in casual settings; Australian culture is generally relaxed and expressive; Brazilian culture, especially during Carnival, encourages open and vibrant emotional displays.
Note that Japanese culture is known for its strict social etiquette and emphasis on maintaining harmony and formality in public, especially in professional settings like formal meetings.
Conclude that the Japanese businessman attending a formal meeting in Tokyo is most likely from a culture that enforces strict public social display rules due to the cultural emphasis on controlled and respectful behavior in such contexts.
Watch next
Master Cultural Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah