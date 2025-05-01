According to the Transtheoretical Model of behavior change, what stage is a person in if they are not planning on exercising within the next 6 months?
A
Precontemplation
B
Contemplation
C
Preparation
D
Action
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Transtheoretical Model (TTM) describes stages people go through when changing behavior, such as starting to exercise.
Identify the key characteristic of each stage: Precontemplation means no intention to change behavior soon; Contemplation means thinking about change within the next 6 months; Preparation means planning to change soon; Action means actively making changes.
Focus on the phrase 'not planning on exercising within the next 6 months' which indicates no intention to start exercising in the near future.
Match this description to the stage where the person has no intention to change behavior soon, which is the Precontemplation stage.
Conclude that the person is in the Precontemplation stage according to the Transtheoretical Model.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah