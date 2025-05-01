In the context of stress and social interactions, approximately how much personal space do people typically require in most social situations?
A
More than 10 feet (3 meters)
B
No personal space is required in social situations
C
Less than 1 foot (0.3 meters)
D
About 1.5 to 4 feet (0.5 to 1.2 meters)
1
Understand the concept of personal space in social psychology, which refers to the physical distance individuals prefer to maintain between themselves and others to feel comfortable during social interactions.
Recognize that personal space varies depending on the type of relationship and social context, but there are general average distances people tend to keep in most social situations.
Recall that the typical personal space required in everyday social interactions is neither extremely close (less than 1 foot) nor very far (more than 10 feet), but falls within a moderate range.
Identify that research in proxemics, the study of personal space, suggests that the common distance people maintain is approximately between 1.5 to 4 feet (0.5 to 1.2 meters) in most social settings.
Use this understanding to evaluate the given options and select the one that best matches the typical personal space range observed in social psychology studies.
