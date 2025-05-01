In the context of cognitive psychology, which of the following strategies is most likely to help someone successfully practice abstinence?
A
Punishing oneself after a lapse to increase motivation
B
Avoiding all social interactions to prevent temptation
C
Relying solely on willpower without any support or planning
D
Developing coping skills to manage triggers and high-risk situations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of abstinence in cognitive psychology, which involves refraining from a particular behavior or substance, often requiring self-control and effective strategies to maintain.
Recognize that successful abstinence is often supported by strategies that help manage triggers and high-risk situations, rather than relying on punishment or avoidance alone.
Evaluate why punishing oneself after a lapse may not be effective, as it can lead to negative emotions and decreased motivation rather than constructive change.
Consider why avoiding all social interactions is impractical and can lead to isolation, which may increase the risk of relapse rather than prevent it.
Understand that relying solely on willpower without support or planning is often insufficient because cognitive resources are limited, and having coping skills provides practical tools to handle challenges.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah