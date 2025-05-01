According to research on gender and helping norms, which of the following statements is most accurate?
A
Men and women are equally likely to help, regardless of the context or type of help needed.
B
Women are more likely to help in dangerous emergencies involving strangers.
C
Men are more likely to help in situations that require physical assistance or involve strangers.
D
There are no significant gender differences in helping behavior across all situations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves research on gender differences in helping behavior and social norms related to helping.
Step 2: Recall that psychological research often finds that men and women differ in the types of helping behaviors they are more likely to engage in, depending on the situation.
Step 3: Recognize that men are generally more likely to help in situations requiring physical strength or involving strangers, such as emergencies or public acts of assistance.
Step 4: Note that women tend to be more likely to help in nurturing or caregiving roles, often in close relationships or less dangerous contexts.
Step 5: Use this understanding to evaluate the statements and identify that the most accurate statement is that men are more likely to help in situations requiring physical assistance or involving strangers.
