Which of the following best explains why players and coaches often neglect psychological skills training?
A
They are unaware of any benefits associated with psychological skills training.
B
They think psychological skills training is more important than physical training.
C
They believe psychological skills are innate and cannot be developed through training.
D
They consider psychological skills training to be a mandatory part of every sports program.
Step 1: Understand the concept of psychological skills training (PST) in sports, which involves techniques like goal setting, imagery, relaxation, and self-talk to enhance athletic performance.
Step 2: Recognize common misconceptions about PST, such as the belief that psychological skills are innate traits rather than abilities that can be developed through practice and training.
Step 3: Analyze each option by comparing it to known barriers in sports psychology; for example, unawareness of benefits, overvaluing psychological training compared to physical training, or mandatory inclusion in programs.
Step 4: Identify that the most common reason players and coaches neglect PST is the belief that psychological skills cannot be learned or improved, which discourages them from investing time in training these skills.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct explanation is the belief that psychological skills are innate and cannot be developed, which aligns with research showing that this misconception limits engagement in psychological skills training.
