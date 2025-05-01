Which of the following is a benefit of using association in cognitive psychology?
A
It eliminates the need for practice or repetition.
B
It allows the learner to be creative and have fun.
C
It prevents any interference from prior knowledge.
D
It guarantees perfect memory recall.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of association in cognitive psychology. Association refers to the mental connection between ideas, experiences, or concepts, which helps in learning and memory by linking new information to existing knowledge.
Step 2: Analyze each option in the context of how association functions. For example, consider whether association eliminates the need for practice or repetition, or if it guarantees perfect memory recall.
Step 3: Recognize that association facilitates creativity and enjoyment in learning by allowing learners to connect ideas in novel ways, making the process more engaging and meaningful.
Step 4: Evaluate why association does not prevent interference from prior knowledge, as prior knowledge can sometimes cause interference rather than prevent it.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary benefit of using association is that it allows the learner to be creative and have fun, enhancing motivation and engagement in the learning process.
