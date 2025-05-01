The quote above is an example of which of the following early schools of thought in psychology?
A
Behaviorism
B
Structuralism
C
Gestalt psychology
D
Humanism
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key characteristics of each early school of thought in psychology: Structuralism focuses on breaking down mental processes into basic components; Behaviorism emphasizes observable behavior and external stimuli; Gestalt psychology studies perception and how people organize visual information; Humanism centers on individual experience and personal growth.
Step 2: Analyze the quote in question by identifying whether it emphasizes internal mental processes, observable behavior, perception as a whole, or personal experience.
Step 3: Compare the focus of the quote to the defining features of Structuralism, which involves introspection and analyzing the structure of the mind through its basic elements.
Step 4: Determine if the quote aligns more with Structuralism's approach of breaking down mental experiences rather than Behaviorism's focus on behavior, Gestalt's holistic perception, or Humanism's emphasis on self-actualization.
Step 5: Conclude that if the quote emphasizes analyzing the components of consciousness or mental processes, it is an example of Structuralism.
Watch next
Master Structuralism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah