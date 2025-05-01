In the context of operant conditioning, which of the following best describes the relationship between extinction and negative punishment?
A
Extinction refers to adding an unpleasant stimulus, while negative punishment refers to removing reinforcement.
B
Extinction and negative punishment are different processes; extinction involves the removal of reinforcement, while negative punishment involves removing a desirable stimulus to decrease behavior.
C
Extinction and negative punishment are the same process, both involving the removal of a stimulus to increase behavior.
D
Both extinction and negative punishment involve presenting an aversive stimulus to decrease behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved. Extinction in operant conditioning occurs when a previously reinforced behavior is no longer reinforced, leading to a decrease in that behavior over time.
Step 2: Define negative punishment. Negative punishment involves removing a desirable stimulus (something pleasant) following a behavior to decrease the likelihood of that behavior occurring again.
Step 3: Compare the two processes. Extinction specifically refers to the removal of reinforcement that was maintaining the behavior, whereas negative punishment involves taking away a separate, desirable stimulus to reduce behavior.
Step 4: Clarify what each process does to behavior. Both extinction and negative punishment aim to decrease behavior, but they do so through different mechanisms—extinction by withholding reinforcement, negative punishment by removing a positive stimulus.
Step 5: Conclude that extinction and negative punishment are distinct processes in operant conditioning, with extinction involving the removal of reinforcement and negative punishment involving the removal of a desirable stimulus.
