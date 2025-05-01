Which of the following best distinguishes negative reinforcement from positive punishment in operant conditioning?
Negative reinforcement increases the likelihood of a behavior by removing an unpleasant stimulus, while positive punishment decreases the likelihood of a behavior by adding an unpleasant stimulus.
Negative reinforcement increases the likelihood of a behavior by adding a pleasant stimulus, while positive punishment decreases the likelihood of a behavior by removing a pleasant stimulus.
Negative reinforcement and positive punishment both decrease the likelihood of a behavior by removing an unpleasant stimulus.
Negative reinforcement decreases the likelihood of a behavior by removing a pleasant stimulus, while positive punishment increases the likelihood of a behavior by adding a pleasant stimulus.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in operant conditioning: reinforcement and punishment. Reinforcement is any consequence that increases the likelihood of a behavior, while punishment is any consequence that decreases the likelihood of a behavior.
Step 2: Differentiate between positive and negative in this context. 'Positive' means adding a stimulus, and 'negative' means removing a stimulus.
Step 3: Define negative reinforcement: it increases behavior by removing an unpleasant stimulus. For example, taking painkillers to remove pain increases the likelihood of taking painkillers in the future.
Step 4: Define positive punishment: it decreases behavior by adding an unpleasant stimulus. For example, receiving a shock after a behavior decreases the likelihood of that behavior occurring again.
Step 5: Compare the two: negative reinforcement increases behavior by removing something unpleasant, while positive punishment decreases behavior by adding something unpleasant. This distinction helps identify the correct answer.
