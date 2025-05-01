In the context of operant conditioning, how can you determine if a stimulus functions as a reinforcer for a particular organism?
A
If the stimulus is pleasant to most people
B
If the presentation of the stimulus increases the likelihood of the preceding behavior in the future
C
If the organism avoids the stimulus after it is presented
D
If the stimulus is presented immediately after any behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a reinforcer in operant conditioning: a reinforcer is any stimulus that, when presented after a behavior, increases the likelihood that the behavior will occur again in the future.
Identify the behavior that precedes the presentation of the stimulus. This is important because the effect of the stimulus on this specific behavior is what determines if it is a reinforcer.
Observe the frequency of the behavior after the stimulus is presented. If the behavior increases in frequency, this suggests that the stimulus is functioning as a reinforcer.
Consider the timing of the stimulus presentation. For a stimulus to effectively reinforce a behavior, it should be presented immediately or very soon after the behavior occurs, ensuring a clear association.
Rule out other explanations such as avoidance or general pleasantness to others, since a stimulus being pleasant to most people or avoided by the organism does not necessarily mean it functions as a reinforcer for that specific organism and behavior.
