According to script theory in the study of emotion, we seem to create our scripts as a result of which of the following processes?
A
Random neural firing in the brain
B
Genetic inheritance alone
C
Repeated social experiences and cultural learning
D
Unconscious drives with no external influence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that script theory in the study of emotion suggests that our emotional responses and expectations are organized into 'scripts' or mental frameworks.
Recognize that these scripts are not formed randomly or solely through genetic inheritance, but rather through experiences that shape our understanding of emotional situations.
Identify that repeated social experiences provide consistent patterns of interaction and emotional responses, which help form these scripts.
Acknowledge the role of cultural learning, which influences the content and structure of these scripts by providing shared norms and meanings within a social group.
Conclude that the process of creating emotional scripts involves the integration of repeated social experiences and cultural learning, rather than random neural firing, genetic inheritance alone, or unconscious drives without external influence.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah