Which of the following is NOT a factor that favors effective team behavior in social psychology?
Clear communication among team members
Shared goals and objectives
Mutual trust and respect
Ambiguous roles within the team
Understand that effective team behavior in social psychology is typically supported by factors that promote clarity, cooperation, and positive interpersonal dynamics.
Identify the positive factors listed: clear communication, shared goals, and mutual trust and respect. These all contribute to effective teamwork by ensuring members understand each other, work towards common objectives, and maintain good relationships.
Recognize that ambiguous roles within a team create confusion about responsibilities and expectations, which can hinder coordination and reduce team effectiveness.
Conclude that ambiguous roles are NOT a factor that favors effective team behavior because they introduce uncertainty and conflict rather than support.
Summarize that factors favoring effective team behavior are those that enhance clarity, trust, and shared purpose, while ambiguous roles undermine these qualities.
